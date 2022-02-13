England ran out convincing 33-0 winners over Italy in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The visitors took control of the game early on to douse any sense of a famous Italian win, with livewire Marcus Smith picking a gap to cross the whitewash after just seven minutes.

Eddie Jones's men came again shortly afterwards and following a series of pick-and-gos close to the Italian line, Jamie George burrowed over to make it 14-0.

The England supporters in the ground were making the most of their ability to once again have a European away day after a long absence, and George gave them further cause to celebrate just before half-time as he popped up on the right wing to dot down for the second time.

That made it 21-0 at the break, and the visitors extended their advantage just four minutes into the second period through Elliot Daly, who had raced onto a beautiful miss-pass from Smith.

Italy had their best period of the game thereafter, camping in the England 22 and posing their opponents some problems in defence.

But they couldn't break through and after both sides had begun to empty their bench - which included an appearance for Ben Youngs, drawing him level with Jason Leonard as the most-capped English player ever on 114 caps - Kyle Sinckler made the most of an Alessandro Fusco error to touch down for his team's fifth try.

Smith converted all four tries as England completed a satisfying bonus-point win.

Next up for England is a crunch clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday 26 February, as both sides seek to make up ground to the undefeated France at the top of the table.

