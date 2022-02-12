A thrilling game at the Stade de France saw France make it two wins from two with a 30-24 win over Ireland.

Les Bleus flew out the traps and Antoine Dupont gave them the lead with a try after just one minute with Melvyn Jaminet adding the extras.

Ad

Jaminet then kicked for 10-0 lead but Ireland were back in the game when Mack Hansen went over with Joey Carbery converting.

Six Nations France top table and secure bonus point with huge win over Italy 06/02/2022 AT 18:20

France then took control of the first half with Jaminet’s boot adding nine more points as the home side went in 19-7 up at the break.

A much-improved Ireland wrestled their way back into the game in the second half with tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park narrowed the hosts’ lead to just one point at 22-21.

Cyril Baille opened up the lead once more but the game remained on a knife-edge as Carbery and Jaminet exchanged late penalties.

But the day belonged to France who top the standings with a 100% record after two games and are the only side who can complete the Grand Slam in this year's tournament.

Biggar boots Wales to victory

After the highs of their win over England last week, Scotland were brought back down to earth with a narrow defeat to Wales at the Principality stadium.

The boot of Dan Biggar led the Welsh to victory, with the skipper kicking 15 points in a 20-17 win in his 100th international.

Wales came into the game off the back of a loss to Ireland in week one and two Biggar penalties set them on their way in Cardiff.

Dan Biggar of Wales kicks a penalty during the Guinness Six Nations Round 2 match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

However, Scotland found themselves back in the game when winger Darcy Graham went over in the corner after being found by Finn Russell’s fine pass.

Russell and Biggar then exchanged penalties before Tomas Francis grounded the ball before half time for the teams go in 14-14 at half time.

Another Russell penalty gave Scotland the advantage but he soon went from hero to villain after receiving a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Biggar restored parity before his drop goal with ten minutes to play sealed the victory.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Six Nations Scotland defeat England, Ireland beat champions Wales in Six Nations openers 05/02/2022 AT 20:12