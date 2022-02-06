France kicked off their Six Nations tournament with a 37-10 win over Italy.

There was a surprise early on as Italy threatened an upset when Tommaso Menoncello scored.

However Anthony Jelonch and then Gabin Villiere - the game’s standout performer - both touched down to put the hosts ahead.

Villiere registered a hat-trick in the second half and Damian Penaud also secured a try, netting France a bonus point.

France are now top of the table after the opening round of fixtures this weekend, Ireland trailing on second. Ireland and France play in Paris next weekend.

