The British and Irish Lions lost an excruciatingly close series decider as South Africa clinched the Lions series with a 19-16 victory in a compelling finale.

Morne Steyn’s kicking, which also decided the 2009 series, proved little had changed when he popped up with a penalty goal in the 79th minute, and claimed victory for the Springboks, for the second time this century.

The Lions led at half-time after Ken Owens' try and composed kicking from replacement fly-half Finn Russell, who came on for an injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute, however the side did not capitalise on their initial dominance in the second half.

Cheslin Kolbe crossed and from there it was all down to the goal-kickers.

Russell quickly levelled the score once more when he landed a long-range effort to tie things at 13-13 with 18 minutes remaining.

He and Steyn then traded kicks, before South Africa dealt the final blow to add a Lions series win to that of their 2019 World Cup success.

For the Springboks, whose Test series almost ended in the build up when most of the squad test positive for coronavirus, it is a noteworthy victory.

The Lions have until 2025 to mend their broken hearts, made even more painful due to the sacrifices players have made to complete the tour in a strict coronavirus bubble, when the squad travel to Australia.