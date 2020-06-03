Rugby

South African Rugby posts modest profit for 2019

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN, June 3 (Reuters) - South African Rugby announced a modest post-tax profit of 8.5-million rand ($498,826.29) for 2019 on Wednesday, but chief executive Jurie Roux insists it is well positioned to tackle the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roux confirmed revenues had increased by 2.5% to 1.29-billion rand at the body's Annual General Meeting, but that was offset, in part, by a reduction in test guaranteed income due to fewer Springbok matches.

He also confirmed that Bok players and management staff had been paid 62-million in performance bonuses for winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Rugby

Premiership clubs unanimously support Myners' salary cap recommendations

A DAY AGO

"The measures that we have implemented in recent years allowed us to deliver a very satisfactory result at the end of 2019," Roux said.

"We improved our overall solvency and financial position through fully impairing all loans, investments or receivables where the recovery of such was in doubt."

He reiterated that the cuts to spending recently introduced by SA Rugby to the tune of 1.2-billion rand for 2020 were necessary to offset the effects of COVID-19 on operations.

"The pandemic has had the effect of tearing up all our approved budgetary plans but we have taken an aggressive approach to the potential impact of the virus," he said.

"It will be painful to endure for all rugby businesses, but it will mean that we will walk from the burning building still intact." ($1 = 17.0400 rand) (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Rugby

French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

A DAY AGO
Premiership

English Premiership clubs given go-ahead to resume training

YESTERDAY AT 10:42
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Premiership clubs unanimously support Myners' salary cap recommendations

A DAY AGO
Rugby

French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

A DAY AGO
Premiership

English Premiership clubs given go-ahead to resume training

YESTERDAY AT 10:42
Rugby

“Everything uncertain” about Sunwolves future – CEO

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

01/06/2020 AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePremiership clubs unanimously support Myners' salary cap recommendations