Rugby

Sport - On this day: Born June 18, 1971: Nigel Owens, Welsh rugby union referee

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

By Nick Said

June 17 (Reuters) - Affable Welsh referee Nigel Owens has gained iconic status in world rugby as he stands within touching distance of a unique milestone, but his influence stretches far beyond the pitch as one of the few openly gay participants in the sport.

Owens’ easy on-pitch manner and expert reading of the game have made him a popular figure with players and fans alike, just as his consistency in performance has seen him officiate in more tests than any other referee.

Rugby

REFILE-Rugby-Fisher sees grounds for optimism in Australian game

2 HOURS AGO

His 98 matches have taken him within sight of becoming the first official to manage a century of tests and cements his place in history as one of rugby’s foremost whistle-men.

But Owens, who turns 49 on June 18, has also played an important role in breaking down barriers for gay sportsmen and women, coming out in 2007 in what was seen as a brave decision at a time when doing so, especially in rugby, was still very much taboo.

"I didn’t come out to be a role model, I had to do it for my own mental health and well-being," he told Rugby World magazine. "It’s nice to see a lot of people commenting that I have helped people, sons and daughters.

"If I can help other people who are going through difficult times in accepting who you are, by speaking openly about my experiences, because I have been in that situation myself, I will."

On the pitch, Owens’ ability to defuse tension between teams with a quip or a stern word are as impressive as his eye on the breakdown or rolling maul.

"Some referees want to be too pally and friendly with players. I’m good mates with plenty of players, but on that field they’re not your mates, you’re there to referee a game of rugby and deal with situations appropriately."

Having cut his teeth in international rugby on the Sevens circuit in 2002, a year later he took charge of his first 15-man test in a second-tier clash between Portugal and Georgia.

Seventeen years, on he is the longest serving member of World Rugby’s elite international panel.

"I’ve never been one for refereeing just to get numbers. I referee because I enjoy it. If I’m good enough, whatever level I am at, I will carry on refereeing. It would be something special to get to 100 (tests), a great honour and a privilege."

Amid all the glamour of professional rugby, he admits that at heart he still has a passion for the grassroots game.

"There are European Cup finals, the 2015 World Cup final, that epic South Africa-New Zealand game in 2013, England-France on Six Nations Super Saturday in 2015 … all of those have been very special.

"The one that really stands out for me though is a Pencoed U12s game. The kids didn’t know I was coming, so to see their faces brighten up and jaws drop when I walked into the changing rooms was the best thing for me."

Away from rugby, Owens has also co-presented the Welsh-language television programme Jonathan and Bwrw'r Bar (Hit the Bar) and hosted the quiz show, Munud i Fynd (A Minute to Go). (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Rugby

Italy's Zanni retires at the age of 36

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 14:04
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

REFILE-Rugby-Fisher sees grounds for optimism in Australian game

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Italy's Zanni retires at the age of 36

16 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 14:04
Rugby

Test prop Ainsley to return to New Zealand with Highlanders

15/06/2020 AT 05:55

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleREFILE-Rugby-Fisher sees grounds for optimism in Australian game
Next articleAustralia board cuts 40 staff in restructure