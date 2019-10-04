Springboks outmuscle 14-man Italy to move top of Pool B

FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa ramped

up the physicality to crush an Italy side reduced to 14 men for

most of the second half 49-3 on Friday, moving above the

Italians and New Zealand to the top of Rugby World Cup Pool B in

the process.

The Springboks have never failed to reach the quarter-finals

of the World Cup and they all but erased that possibility at

this tournament with a display of controlled brutality at

Shizuoka Stadium.

The ever-dangerous Cheslin Kolbe scored a try in each half

and Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, RG Snyman and

Malcolm Marx also crossed to comfortably earn the twice World

Cup winners a bonus point.

Italy's already tricky task became nigh on impossible when

they had prop Andrea Lovotti sent off for dropping Duane

Vermeulen on his head in the 43rd minute and their slim hopes of

progressing now rest on beating the All Blacks for the first

time.



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony

Lawrence)



