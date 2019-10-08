Springboks overwhelm Canada to storm into World Cup quarter-finals

KOBE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Third-string scrumhalf Cobus Reinach

scored a hat-trick of tries in 11 minutes as South Africa

celebrated their 500th test by storming into the Rugby World Cup

quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada on Tuesday.

The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half hour at

Kobe Misaki Stadium, and Canada's woes deepened a couple of

minutes before halftime when replacement lock Josh Larsen was

shown a red card for an illegal shoulder charge at a ruck.

South Africa were unable to maintain the same pace in the

second half, and the short-handed Canadians scored a deserved

try through flanker Matt Heaton in the 46th minute.

The Springboks still had very much the better of the

contest, though, and four tries after the departure of Larsen

sent them through to the knockout stages with three wins in four

Pool B matches and a spring in their step.



(Repoirting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



KOBE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Third-string scrumhalf Cobus Reinach

scored a hat-trick of tries in 11 minutes as South Africa

celebrated their 500th test by storming into the Rugby World Cup

quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada on Tuesday.

The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half hour at

Kobe Misaki Stadium, and Canada's woes deepened a couple of

minutes before halftime when replacement lock Josh Larsen was

shown a red card for an illegal shoulder charge at a ruck.

South Africa were unable to maintain the same pace in the

second half, and the short-handed Canadians scored a deserved

try through flanker Matt Heaton in the 46th minute.

The Springboks still had very much the better of the

contest, though, and four tries after the departure of Larsen

sent them through to the knockout stages with three wins in four

Pool B matches and a spring in their step.



(Repoirting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

