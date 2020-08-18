Squads for NZ's North-South match

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - All Blacks coach Ian Foster named the following squads for the clash between the composite North-South teams that is scheduled for Aug.
29.
North:
Backs - Damian McKenzie, Mitchell Hunt, Sevu Reece, Caleb Clarke, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umnaga-Jensen, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Forwards - Hoskins Sotutu, Akira Ioane, Lachlan Boshier, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Alex Fidow, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tuungafasi, Ayden Johnstone, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Asafo Amumua, Ash Dixon, Kurt Eklund.
South:
Backs - Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, George Bridge, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Jack Goodhue, Sio Tomkinson, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Ioane, Brad Weber, Finlay Christie, Mitchell Drummond
Forwards - Shannon Frizell, Dillon Hunt, Tom Sanders, Reed Prinsep, Tom Christie, Sam Whitelock, Mitch Dunshea, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman, Andrew Makalio.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates)