Stade Francais lock Stassen provisionally suspended for doping

Stassen, 21, joined Stade Francais last year and made 15 league appearances for the club last season.

"On July 10, Hendre Stassen was provisionally suspended by the French anti-doping agency following a random test at the Montpellier v Stade Francais match on May 19," the club said in a statement http://www.stade.fr/actualites/news/communique/2019-07-12-communique-officiel-hendre-stassen on Friday.

The club said they would co-operate with all the relevant bodies and would give Stassen time to organise his defence. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)