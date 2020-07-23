Stormers to play Saracens at Spurs stadium

CAPE TOWN, July 23 (Reuters) - South African Super Rugby team the Stormers and European champions Saracens will play each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London next year, it was announced on Thursday.

“Saracens, the Stormers, Tottenham Hotspur and the Rugby Football Union are currently working closely together with other stakeholders to confirm the details in line with evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” a Stormers statement said.

The match will be a rare trip to the northern hemisphere for a Super Rugby team.

"Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch, which this match is another good example of," Stormers coach John Dobson said.

"This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world-class venue, so we are very much looking forward to being a part of this."

Saracens will be relegated from the English Premiership at the end of this season after being docked points and fined for breaching salary cap regulations.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

