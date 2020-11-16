New Zealand-born McNicholl, 30, has four caps after making his debut in the Six Nations earlier this year and has recovered from an ankle injury that had initially looked set to rule him out of the remainder of the international season.

Botham, 22, has previously trained with the squad but is seeking his first cap as Pivac assesses his options in the wake of a six-match losing streak that has put pressure on his position.

Wales will host Georgia in Llanelli on Saturday, before a meeting with England at the same venue a week later. They will play a final Autumn Nations Cup match on Dec. 5, though their opponents are not known at this stage. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Alex Richardson)

