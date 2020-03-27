Super Rugby Fixtures
Mar 27 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, March 27 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Bulls (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Reds v Brumbies (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, March 28 fixtures (GMT) Highlanders v Crusaders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Sunwolves (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Chiefs (13:05)-postponed Round 1 Stormers v Rebels (15:15)-postponed Round 1