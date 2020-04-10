Super Rugby Fixtures
Apr 10 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, April 10 fixtures (GMT) Highlanders v Chiefs (04:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, April 11 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Hurricanes (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Reds v Rebels (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Sharks v NSW Waratahs (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Bulls v Lions (14:15)-postponed
Apr 10 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, April 10 fixtures (GMT) Highlanders v Chiefs (04:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, April 11 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Hurricanes (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Reds v Rebels (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Sharks v NSW Waratahs (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Bulls v Lions (14:15)-postponed Round 1 Sunday, April 12 fixtures (GMT) Brumbies v Jaguares (05:05)-postponed Round 1