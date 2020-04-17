Super Rugby Fixtures
Apr 17 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, April 17 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Highlanders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Rebels v Crusaders (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, April 18 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Jaguares (03:45)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Reds (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Sunwolves (12:05)-postponed
Apr 17 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, April 17 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Highlanders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Rebels v Crusaders (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, April 18 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Jaguares (03:45)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Reds (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Sunwolves (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Stormers v Sharks (14:15)-postponed Round 1