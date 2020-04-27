Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Apr 27 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 1 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 2 fixtures (GMT) Crusaders v Stormers (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Highlanders v Blues (06:05)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Rebels (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v Jaguares (10:25)-postponed Round 1 Sharks

