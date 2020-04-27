Apr 27 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 1 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 2 fixtures (GMT) Crusaders v Stormers (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Highlanders v Blues (06:05)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Rebels (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v Jaguares (10:25)-postponed Round 1 Sharks
Apr 27 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 1 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 2 fixtures (GMT) Crusaders v Stormers (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Highlanders v Blues (06:05)-postponed Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Rebels (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v Jaguares (10:25)-postponed Round 1 Sharks v Lions (12:35)-postponed Round 1 Bulls v Brumbies (14:45)-postponed Round 1
Rugby
New Zealand sets up committee to review Super Rugby future
7 HOURS AGO
Rugby
NRL embarrassed after players flout lockdown with camping trip
12 HOURS AGO
Rugby
Rugby League-NRL embarrassed after players flout lockdown with camping trip
12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics