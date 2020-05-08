an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 8 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, May 8 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Crusaders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v NSW Waratahs (09:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 9 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Highlanders (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Blues v Reds (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Stormers (08:15)-postponed Round 1

May 8 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, May 8 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Crusaders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v NSW Waratahs (09:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 9 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Highlanders (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Blues v Reds (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Stormers (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Bulls (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Jaguares v Sharks (22:00)-postponed Round 1

Rugby Rugby League-NRL players 'stood down' for refusing flu jab 2 HOURS AGO

Rugby New Zealand Rugby to lay off 50% of staff - report 8 HOURS AGO