May 8 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, May 8 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Crusaders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v NSW Waratahs (09:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 9 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Highlanders (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Blues v Reds (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Stormers (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Bulls (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Jaguares v Sharks (22:00)-postponed Round 1
Rugby
Rugby League-NRL players 'stood down' for refusing flu jab
2 HOURS AGO
Rugby
New Zealand Rugby to lay off 50% of staff - report
8 HOURS AGO
Rugby
Flu vaccinations become a sore point for some in NRL
YESTERDAY AT 07:59
