an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 8 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this weekend Friday, May 8 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Crusaders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Sunwolves v NSW Waratahs (09:00)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 9 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Highlanders (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Blues v Reds (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Stormers (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Bulls (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Jaguares v Sharks (22:00)-postponed Round 1

