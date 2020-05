May 11 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 15 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Blues (06:05) Round 1 Rebels v Brumbies (08:15) Round 1 Saturday, May 16 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Stormers (03:45) Round 1 Highlanders v Hurricanes (06:05) Round 1 Reds v NSW Waratahs (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Crusaders (12:05) Round 1

May 11 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 15 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Blues (06:05) Round 1 Rebels v Brumbies (08:15) Round 1 Saturday, May 16 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Stormers (03:45) Round 1 Highlanders v Hurricanes (06:05) Round 1 Reds v NSW Waratahs (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Crusaders (12:05) Round 1 Bulls v Sharks (14:15) Round 1

