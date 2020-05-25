Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

May 25 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 29 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Sunwolves (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 30 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Crusaders v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Rebels v Reds (08:15)-postponed Round 1

May 25 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 29 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Sunwolves (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 30 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Crusaders v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Rebels v Reds (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Jaguares (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Bulls v Stormers (14:15)-postponed Round 1

Rugby

Reds still 'mates' with pay-cut rebels - captain

7 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Kruis, Parkes to play in Japan next season

10 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Cheika says should have quit as Australia coach before 2019 World Cup

YESTERDAY AT 06:18
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Reds still 'mates' with pay-cut rebels - captain

7 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Kruis, Parkes to play in Japan next season

10 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Cheika says should have quit as Australia coach before 2019 World Cup

YESTERDAY AT 06:18
Rugby

Sport-On this day: Born May 25, 1979: Jonny Wilkinson, English rugby player

YESTERDAY AT 06:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReds still 'mates' with pay-cut rebels - captain
Next articleAtletico's Felix hurts knee in training