May 25 (OPTA) - Super Rugby fixtures for this week Friday, May 29 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Brumbies v Sunwolves (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Saturday, May 30 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs (03:45)-postponed Round 1 Crusaders v Chiefs (06:05)-postponed Round 1 Rebels v Reds (08:15)-postponed Round 1 Lions v Jaguares (12:05)-postponed Round 1 Bulls v Stormers (14:15)-postponed Round 1
Rugby
Reds still 'mates' with pay-cut rebels - captain
7 HOURS AGO
Rugby
Kruis, Parkes to play in Japan next season
10 HOURS AGO
Rugby
Cheika says should have quit as Australia coach before 2019 World Cup
YESTERDAY AT 06:18
