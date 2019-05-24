Super Rugby results
May 24 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Chiefs (19) 19 Reds (6) 13 Saturday, May 25 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Rebels (04:15) Crusaders v Blues (06:35) NSW Waratahs v Jaguares (08:45) Stormers v Highlanders (12:05) Sharks v Lions (14:15)
May 24 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Chiefs (19) 19 Reds (6) 13 Saturday, May 25 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Rebels (04:15) Crusaders v Blues (06:35) NSW Waratahs v Jaguares (08:45) Stormers v Highlanders (12:05) Sharks v Lions (14:15)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react