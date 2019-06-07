Super Rugby results
Jun 7 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Highlanders (19) 24 Bulls (14) 24 Reds v Blues (08:45) Ground: Suncorp Stadium Saturday, June 8 fixtures (GMT) Crusaders v Rebels (06:35) NSW Waratahs v Brumbies (08:45) Lions v Hurricanes (12:05) Stormers v Sunwolves (14:15) Jaguares v Sharks (18:40
Jun 7 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Highlanders (19) 24 Bulls (14) 24 Reds v Blues (08:45) Ground: Suncorp Stadium Saturday, June 8 fixtures (GMT) Crusaders v Rebels (06:35) NSW Waratahs v Brumbies (08:45) Lions v Hurricanes (12:05) Stormers v Sunwolves (14:15) Jaguares v Sharks (18:40)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react