Super Rugby results
Jan 31 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Brumbies (7) 27 Reds (17) 24 Saturday, February 1 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Rebels (03:45) Round 1 Crusaders v NSW Waratahs (06:05) Round 1 Stormers v Hurricanes (13:05) Round 1 Jaguares v Lions (23:00) Round 1
