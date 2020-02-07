Super Rugby results
Feb 7 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Highlanders (3) 20 Sharks (27) 42 Saturday, February 8 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Crusaders (06:05) Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Blues (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Reds (13:05) Round 1 Stormers v Bulls (15:15) Round 1 Jaguares v Hurricanes (23:00) Round 1
Feb 7 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Highlanders (3) 20 Sharks (27) 42 Saturday, February 8 fixtures (GMT) Chiefs v Crusaders (06:05) Round 1 NSW Waratahs v Blues (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Reds (13:05) Round 1 Stormers v Bulls (15:15) Round 1 Jaguares v Hurricanes (23:00) Round 1