Super Rugby results
Feb 14 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Blues (5) 8 Crusaders (11) 25 Rebels (8) 24 NSW Waratahs (3) 10 Saturday, February 15 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Chiefs (03:45) Round 1 Hurricanes v Sharks (06:05) Round 1 Brumbies v Highlanders (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Stormers (13:05) Round 1 Jaguares v Reds (23:00
Feb 14 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Blues (5) 8 Crusaders (11) 25 Rebels (8) 24 NSW Waratahs (3) 10 Saturday, February 15 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Chiefs (03:45) Round 1 Hurricanes v Sharks (06:05) Round 1 Brumbies v Highlanders (08:15) Round 1 Lions v Stormers (13:05) Round 1 Jaguares v Reds (23:00) Round 1