Super Rugby results
Feb 21 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Crusaders (26) 33 Highlanders (8) 13 Saturday, February 22 fixtures (GMT) Rebels v Sharks (03:45) Round 1 Chiefs v Brumbies (06:05) Round 1 Reds v Sunwolves (08:15) Round 1 Stormers v Jaguares (13:05) Round 1 Bulls v Blues (15:15) Round 1
