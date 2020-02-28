Super Rugby results
Feb 28 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday NSW Waratahs (19) 29 Lions (10) 17 Saturday, February 29 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Sunwolves (03:45) Round 1 Reds v Sharks (08:15) Round 1 Stormers v Blues (13:05) Round 1 Bulls v Jaguares (15:15) Round 1
Feb 28 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday NSW Waratahs (19) 29 Lions (10) 17 Saturday, February 29 fixtures (GMT) Hurricanes v Sunwolves (03:45) Round 1 Reds v Sharks (08:15) Round 1 Stormers v Blues (13:05) Round 1 Bulls v Jaguares (15:15) Round 1