Super Rugby results
Mar 13 (OPTA) - results from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Chiefs (10) 24 Hurricanes (14) 27 Saturday, March 14 fixtures (GMT) Blues v Lions (03:25) Round 1 Sunwolves v Crusaders (05:35) Round 1 Reds v Bulls (08:15) Round 1 Sharks v Stormers (13:05) Round 1 Jaguares v Highlanders (23:00) Round 1 Sunday, March 15 fixtures (GMT) Brumbies v NSW Waratahs (05:05) Round 1