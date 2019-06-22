Super Rugby semi-final fixtures

Super Rugby semi-final fixtures
By Reuters

11 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Super Rugby semi-final fixtures after the completion of the quarter-finals on Saturday (times GMT):

Friday, June 28

2-Jaguares (Argentina) v 3-ACT Brumbies (Australia), Buenos Aires (2305)

Saturday, June 29

1-Canterbury Crusaders (New Zealand) v 4-Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand), Christchurch (0735)

(Prefix denotes seeding, highest ranked team hosts final on Saturday, July 6) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar )

0Read and react
0Read and react