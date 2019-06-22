Super Rugby semi-final fixtures
SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Super Rugby semi-final fixtures after the completion of the quarter-finals on Saturday (times GMT):
Friday, June 28
2-Jaguares (Argentina) v 3-ACT Brumbies (Australia), Buenos Aires (2305)
Saturday, June 29
1-Canterbury Crusaders (New Zealand) v 4-Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand), Christchurch (0735)
(Prefix denotes seeding, highest ranked team hosts final on Saturday, July 6) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar )
