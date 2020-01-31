Super Rugby Standings
Jan 31 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 1 1 0 0 27 24 3 4 3 0 0 4 Reds 1 0 0 1 24 27 -3 3 4 0 1 1 NSW Waratahs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunwolves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rebels 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand Chiefs 1 1 0 0 37 29 8 5 4 0 0 4 Highlanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Crusaders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Blues 1 0 0 1 29 37 -8 4 5 0 0 0 South African Jaguares 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stormers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing