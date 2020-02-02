Super Rugby Standings
Feb 2 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Sunday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Sunwolves 1 1 0 0 36 27 9 5 4 0 0 4 Brumbies 1 1 0 0 27 24 3 4 3 0 0 4 Reds 1 0 0 1 24 27 -3 3 4 0 1 1 Rebels 1 0 0 1 27 36 -9 4 5 0 0 0 NSW Waratahs 1 0 0 1 25 43 -18 3 6 0 0 0 New Zealand Crusaders 1 1 0 0 43 25 18 6 3 1 0 5 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 37 29 8 5 4 0 0 4 Highlanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Blues 1 0 0 1 29 37 -8 4 5 0 0 0 Hurricanes 1 0 0 1 0 27 -27 0 4 0 0 0 South African Jaguares 1 1 0 0 38 8 30 5 1 1 0 5 Stormers 1 1 0 0 27 0 27 4 0 1 0 5 Sharks 1 1 0 0 23 15 8 2 0 0 0 4 Bulls 1 0 0 1 15 23 -8 0 2 0 0 0 Lions 1 0 0 1 8 38 -30 1 5 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing