Super Rugby Standings
Feb 7 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 2 2 0 0 66 50 16 10 7 0 0 8 Sunwolves 1 1 0 0 36 27 9 5 4 0 0 4 Reds 1 0 0 1 24 27 -3 3 4 0 1 1 NSW Waratahs 1 0 0 1 25 43 -18 3 6 0 0 0 Rebels 2 0 0 2 53 75 -22 8 11 0 0 0 New Zealand Crusaders 1 1 0 0 43 25 18 6 3 1 0 5 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 37 29 8 5 4 0 0 4 Blues 1 0 0 1 29 37 -8 4 5 0 0 0 Highlanders 1 0 0 1 20 42 -22 3 5 0 0 0 Hurricanes 1 0 0 1 0 27 -27 0 4 0 0 0 South African Sharks 2 2 0 0 65 35 30 7 3 0 0 8 Jaguares 1 1 0 0 38 8 30 5 1 1 0 5 Stormers 1 1 0 0 27 0 27 4 0 1 0 5 Bulls 1 0 0 1 15 23 -8 0 2 0 0 0 Lions 1 0 0 1 8 38 -30 1 5 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing