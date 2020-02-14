Super Rugby Standings
Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 2 2 0 0 66 50 16 10 7 0 0 8 Sunwolves 1 1 0 0 36 27 9 5 4 0 0 4 Rebels 3 1 0 2 77 85 -8 11 12 0 0 4 Reds 2 0 0 2 44 54 -10 5 8 0 2 2 NSW Waratahs 3 0 0 3 47 99 -52 6 14 0 0 0 New Zealand Crusaders 3 2 0 1 83 58 25 11 7 1 0 9 Chiefs 2 2 0 0 62 44 18 8 6 0 0 8 Blues 3 1 0 2 69 74 -5 10 10 1 0 5 Hurricanes 2 1 0 1 26 50 -24 2 6 0 0 4 Highlanders 1 0 0 1 20 42 -22 3 5 0 0 0 South African Stormers 2 2 0 0 40 0 40 6 0 1 0 9 Sharks 2 2 0 0 65 35 30 7 3 0 0 8 Jaguares 2 1 0 1 61 34 27 7 3 1 1 6 Lions 2 1 0 1 35 58 -23 5 7 0 0 4 Bulls 2 0 0 2 15 36 -21 0 4 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing