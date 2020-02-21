Super Rugby Standings
Feb 21 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 3 2 0 1 88 73 15 13 9 0 1 9 Rebels 3 1 0 2 77 85 -8 11 12 0 0 4 Sunwolves 2 1 0 1 53 70 -17 8 11 0 0 4 Reds 3 0 0 3 71 97 -26 9 14 0 2 2 NSW Waratahs 3 0 0 3 47 99 -52 6 14 0 0 0 New Zealand Crusaders 4 3 0 1 116 71 45 16 9 2 0 14 Chiefs 3 3 0 0 105 61 44 15 9 1 0 13 Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 64 72 -8 7 9 0 0 8 Blues 3 1 0 2 69 74 -5 10 10 1 0 5 Highlanders 3 1 0 2 56 97 -41 7 13 0 0 4 South African Stormers 3 3 0 0 73 30 43 10 4 1 0 13 Jaguares 3 2 0 1 104 61 43 13 7 1 1 10 Sharks 3 2 0 1 87 73 14 10 8 0 0 8 Lions 3 1 0 2 65 91 -26 9 11 0 1 5 Bulls 2 0 0 2 15 36 -21 0 4 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing