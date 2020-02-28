Super Rugby Standings
Feb 28 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 4 3 0 1 114 87 27 17 11 0 1 13 Rebels 5 2 0 3 129 143 -14 18 20 0 0 8 Reds 4 1 0 3 135 102 33 19 15 1 2 7 NSW Waratahs 4 1 0 3 76 116 -40 11 16 1 0 5 Sunwolves 3 1 0 2 58 134 -76 9 21 0 0 4 New Zealand Crusaders 4 3 0 1 116 71 45 16 9 2 0 14 Chiefs 4 3 0 1 119 87 32 17 13 1 0 13 Blues 4 2 0 2 92 95 -3 13 12 1 0 9 Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 64 72 -8 7 9 0 0 8 Highlanders 4 1 0 3 78 125 -47 10 17 0 1 5 South African Stormers 4 4 0 0 90 37 53 12 5 1 0 17 Sharks 4 3 0 1 123 97 26 15 11 0 0 12 Jaguares 4 2 0 2 111 78 33 14 9 1 1 10 Lions 4 1 0 3 82 120 -38 11 16 0 1 5 Bulls 3 0 0 3 36 59 -23 2 7 0 1 1 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing