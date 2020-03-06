Super Rugby Standings
Mar 6 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 5 4 0 1 161 101 60 24 13 1 1 18 Rebels 5 2 0 3 129 143 -14 18 20 0 0 8 Reds 5 1 0 4 158 135 23 22 19 1 2 7 NSW Waratahs 4 1 0 3 76 116 -40 11 16 1 0 5 Sunwolves 5
Mar 6 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 5 4 0 1 161 101 60 24 13 1 1 18 Rebels 5 2 0 3 129 143 -14 18 20 0 0 8 Reds 5 1 0 4 158 135 23 22 19 1 2 7 NSW Waratahs 4 1 0 3 76 116 -40 11 16 1 0 5 Sunwolves 5 1 0 4 87 243 -156 13 38 0 0 4 New Zealand Crusaders 4 3 0 1 116 71 45 16 9 2 0 14 Hurricanes 4 3 0 1 126 87 39 17 11 1 0 13 Chiefs 4 3 0 1 119 87 32 17 13 1 0 13 Blues 5 3 0 2 125 109 16 16 14 1 0 13 Highlanders 4 1 0 3 78 125 -47 10 17 0 1 5 South African Stormers 5 4 0 1 104 70 34 14 8 1 0 17 Sharks 5 4 0 1 156 120 36 19 14 0 0 16 Jaguares 5 3 0 2 150 102 48 20 12 2 1 15 Lions 4 1 0 3 82 120 -38 11 16 0 1 5 Bulls 4 0 0 4 60 98 -38 5 13 0 1 1 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing