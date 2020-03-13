Super Rugby Standings
Mar 13 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 5 4 0 1 161 101 60 24 13 1 1 18 Rebels 6 3 0 3 166 160 6 23 22 1 0 13 Reds 6 1 0 5 178 159 19 26 22 1 3 8 NSW Waratahs 5 1 0 4 90 167 -77 13 23 1 0 5 Sunwolves 5 1 0 4 87 243 -156 13 38 0 0 4 New Zealand Chiefs 6 4 0 2 194 128 66 27 18 2 1 19 Crusaders 5 4 0 1 140 91 49 19 13 2 0 18 Hurricanes 6 4 0 2 168 135 33 22 17 1 0 17 Blues 6 4 0 2 149 124 25 19 16 1 0 17 Highlanders 5 1 0 4 91 163 -72 11 23 0 1 5 South African Sharks 6 5 0 1 189 139 50 23 17 0 0 20 Stormers 5 4 0 1 104 70 34 14 8 1 0 17 Jaguares 6 3 0 3 169 135 34 23 16 2 1 15 Bulls 5 1 0 4 98 111 -13 11 14 1 1 6 Lions 5 1 0 4 99 157 -58 13 21 0 1 5 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing