Super Rugby Standings
Mar 15 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super Rugby on Sunday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Bt Bl Pts Australian Brumbies 6 5 0 1 208 115 93 31 15 2 1 23 Rebels 6 3 0 3 166 160 6 23 22 1 0 13 Reds 7 2 0 5 219 176 43 32 25 2 3 13 NSW Waratahs 6 1 0 5 104 214 -110 15 30 1 0 5 Sunwolves 6 1 0 5 101 292 -191 15 45 0 0 4 New Zealand Crusaders 6 5 0 1 189 105 84 26 15 3 0 23 Blues 7 5 0 2 192 134 58 25 17 2 0 22 Chiefs 6 4 0 2 194 128 66 27 18 2 1 19 Hurricanes 6 4 0 2 168 135 33 22 17 1 0 17 Highlanders 5 1 0 4 91 163 -72 11 23 0 1 5 South African Sharks 7 6 0 1 213 153 60 25 19 0 0 24 Stormers 6 4 0 2 118 94 24 16 10 1 0 17 Jaguares 6 3 0 3 169 135 34 23 16 2 1 15 Bulls 6 1 0 5 115 152 -37 14 20 1 1 6 Lions 6 1 0 5 109 200 -91 14 27 0 1 5 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against; Bonus points: Bt-Tries, Bl-Losing