Super Rugby week 18 playoffs ramifications

1-Canterbury Crusaders (58 points)

P-16, W-11, D-3, L-2

The Crusaders have already wrapped up the top-seeding throughout the playoffs and will host next week's quarter-final against the team finishing eighth.

Week 18 match: bye

Maximum possible points: 58

Highest/lowest possible finish: 1/1

2-Jaguares (46 points)

P-15, W-10, L-5

The Buenos Aires-based side have wrapped up the South African conference but can assure themselves of the second seed with victory against the last-placed Sunwolves.

Week 18 match: v Sunwolves, Buenos Aires

Maximum possible points: 51

Highest/lowest possible finish: 2/3

3-ACT Brumbies (43 points)

P-15, W-9, L-6

The Canberra-based side won their last five games to clinch the Australian conference last week. If the Sunwolves manage to beat the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Friday, the Brumbies can seal the second seeding with a win over the Reds, which would also guarantee a home semi-final if they beat the seventh-placed side in their quarter-final.

Week 18 match: v Queensland Reds, Canberra

Maximum possible points: 48

Highest/lowest possible finish: 2/3

4-Wellington Hurricanes (49 points)

P-15, W-11, D-1, L-3

Already sealed the fourth seed which means that, despite being the second-best side this season, they will have to play the Crusaders in Christchurch in the semi-finals if they win their home quarter-final.

Week 18 match: v Auckland Blues, Wellington

Maximum possible points: 54

Highest/lowest possible finish: 4/4

5-Bulls (36 points)

P-15, W-7, D-2, L-6

A win over the Lions will see the Bulls face the Hurricanes in Wellington in the quarters. A defeat means other results will determine their next opponents, but they could end up having to travel to face the Crusaders.

Week 18 match: v Lions, Pretoria

Maximum possible points: 41 points

Highest/lowest possible finish: 5/8

6-Lions (35 points)

P-15, W-8, L-7

A win against their close neighbours would ensure they finish fifth and play the Hurricanes in Wellington. A loss, coupled with a win by the Rebels or bonus-point wins by the Chiefs and Highlanders, could see them dropping out of the playoffs altogether.

Week 18 match: v Bulls, Pretoria

Maximum possible points: 40

Highest/lowest possible finish: 5/9

7-Stormers (34 points)

P-15, W-7, D-1, L-7

The Stormers could finish as high as fifth if they beat the Sharks at Newlands and the Bulls and Lions close the regular season with a draw. They could drop out completely if they lose and the Chiefs and Highlanders manage bonus-point victories.

Week 18 match: v Sharks, Cape Town

Maximum possible points: 39

Highest/lowest finish: 5/9

8-Melbourne Rebels (34 points)

P-15, W-7, L-8

A win against the Chiefs should be enough, but a bonus-point victory and a draw between the Bulls and Lions could move them up to fifth. A loss to the Chiefs and wins by the Highlanders and Sharks could see them locked out.

Week 18 match: v Waikato Chiefs, Melbourne

Maximum possible points: 39

Highest/lowest finish: 5/11

9-Sharks (33 points)

P-15, W-6, D-1, L-8

The Sharks need a win against the Stormers to make the playoffs. They are, however, another team that could finish as high as fifth if they beat the Stormers by more than 15 points. That finish would also depend on a draw between the Bulls and Lions.

Week 18 match: v Stormers, Cape Town

Maximum possible points: 38

Highest/lowest finish: 5/11

10-Waikato Chiefs (31 points)

P-15, W-6, D-2, L-7

The Chiefs must beat the Rebels in Melbourne with a bonus point to snatch sixth position. They could still finish in the last playoffs spot if they win and neither the Waratahs nor Otago Highlanders are able to beat the other with a bonus point.

Week 18 match: v Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne

Maximum possible points: 36

Highest/lowest finish: 7/13

11-Otago Highlanders (31 points)

P-15, W-5, D-3, L-7

A bonus-point victory will move them to seventh and a quarter-final at either the ACT Brumbies or Jaguares, though a win by the Rebels or Chiefs (with a bonus point) or draw by the Lions ends their season.

Week 18 match: v NSW Waratahs, Invercargill

Maximum possible points: 36

Highest/lowest finish: 7/14

12-NSW Waratahs (30 points)

P-15, W-6, L-9

The Waratahs need to beat the Otago Highlanders in Invercargill with a bonus point to give themselves any chance of qualifying.

Week 18 match: v Otago Highlanders, Invercargill

Maximum possible points: 35

Highest/lowest finish: 8/14

* The Blues, Reds and Sunwolves have already been eliminated from contention.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW (home team listed first):

QF1 - Crusaders v 8th place

QF2 - Hurricanes v 5th place

QF3 - 2nd place v 7th place

QF4 - 3rd place v 6th place

SEMI-FINAL DRAW (highest placed seed will host):

SF1 - Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 - Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)