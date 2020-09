England captain Farrell will miss the quarter-final at Aviva Stadium after receiving a five-match ban for a high tackle during Saracens' Premiership defeat by Wasps.

"He's running the opposition against us, running some of Leinster's plays, so he'll be a huge help to us this week," McCall told British media.

"He just wants to help. He regrets the situation he finds himself ... He's not being (Leinster skipper) Johnny Sexton, he's just being Owen Farrell playing at 10 for the opposition."

Saracens will be automatically relegated from the Premiership this season after breaching salary cap rules.

