Swapping halfbacks not necessarily a quick fix, says Wallaby White

By Nick Mulvenney

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White says

bringing Matt To'omua into Australia's starting line-up at

flyhalf may not be the quick fix it might appear.

Replacement To'omua's running game sparked Australia's

second-half comeback against Wales in their Pool D loss last

weekend and World Cup-winning fullback Matt Burke has suggested

he should start for the rest of the campaign.

White, who started Australia's opener against Fiji but was

dropped in favour of Will Genia for the Wales game, said it was

not as simple as that.

"Starting and finishing are two different roles," he told

reporters on Tuesday.

"The beauty of sitting on the bench is you get to look at

the game. Matty saw that flattening up and (that) playing on top

of them with his hard running could potentially help the team

and it did.

"He came on and really brought some direct play there. But

... it's just different for the finishers and we’re getting a

lot of pay there.

"Whoever wears whatever jersey they can do the job starting

or finishing through the whole team."

Veteran Genia had returned to the starting side after coming

on for White and steering Australia to a comeback win over Fiji.

White played a similar role against Wales, adding sharpness to

the attack when he came off the bench to replace Genia.

"In these conditions everyone gets pretty tired and you’re

coming on with fresh legs so it’s exciting," White said.

"It’s a different role but one that Willy had really good

pay in the first week and obviously there was some tired bodies

on the weekend and I came on.

"It’s a different role but one that either one of us can

play."

With only two scrumhalves in the squad, White and Genia are

bound to be in the matchday 23 against Uruguay in Oita on

Saturday but there are more options at flyhalf.

Bernard Foley, who has owned the number 10 shirt for the

best part of five years, looked short of touch and confidence

against Wales, while Christian Lealiifano took a battering when

he started against Fiji.

Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor have both also started

tests at flyhalf but Lealiifano, who still needs special

recovery management after battling Leukemia, would be the most

likely to come back in if Foley was dropped.

Whatever coach Michael Cheika decides when he names his team

on Wednesday, White said the important thing was that Australia

did not give their opponents a head start as they did in their

first two matches.

"We know how we good we are, we’ve shown in the back half of

games that if we can get that start right and not let teams get

away on us, the potential is there," he added.

"Our game’s looking really good but we’re just giving teams

a leg-up early on. If we can sort that out, the feeling within

the group is that we feel really good."



(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

