Te’o, Brown dropped by England after brawl - report

New Zealand-born centre Te'o and outside back Brown were among four players cut from the training squad by coach Eddie Jones and neither was included in the matchday 23 for Sunday's World Cup warm-up test against Wales at Twickenham.

Jones, who will finalise his 31-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, said that the players cut from the squad could still make it to Japan, where the World Cup kicks off on Sept. 20.

The Times report said word of the clash got back to Jones after the social event designed at building stronger bonds between the players at the camp in Treviso, Italy. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)