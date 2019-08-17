LIVE

Italy - Russia

Test Match - 17 August 2019

Test Match – Follow the Rugby match between Italy and Russia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:25 on 17 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Italy and Russia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Italy vs Russia. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

