Flying winger Lydia Thompson is backing this weekend's transatlantic cocktail of rugby talent to showcase the 'awesome' quality of the women's domestic game.

England do battle with the USA at Sixways on Sunday bidding to extend their winning run to 18 consecutive matches.

The resurgent Red Roses racked up thumping back-to-back victories against New Zealand before swatting aside the Canadians 51-12 at Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

The Allianz Premier 15s is jam-packed with American talent as the likes of Kate Zackary and Alycia Washington star for Exeter and Worcester Warriors.

And Thompson, who plays alongside second row Washington at Worcester, is relishing the prospect of the spectacle in front of a raucous home crowd.

The 29-year-old said: "To see some of the top players in the world go against each other is an amazing opportunity.

"We've been really lucky at Worcester to have Alycia come over to play with us this season and she has been spectacular.

"Her running game and the power she can bring in the scrum [is amazing], so I'm so excited for her to show what she can do in a USA shirt.

"Then obviously you've got other Premiership players like Kate who's been at Exeter, who's been fantastic for her club.

"It will be awesome to see players who play in the Premiership pull on their national shirts and really have a strong and competitive game.

"We're really, really excited about it. As a Red Roses team, we're just looking forward to obviously taking each game as it comes - but looking at the USA, it's going to be really, really good competition for us."

England cruised past New Zealand 43-12 at Sandy Park before sending a similarly buoyant crowd into raptures with a dominant 56-15 triumph over the same opponents in Northampton.

And they carried on where they left off at the Stoop on Sunday by running in seven tries against Canada to stretch their winning streak to a total of 17 games.

Sunday's clash represents England's final dress rehearsal ahead of next year's Six Nations and will see England bid to solidify their superiority as the globe's No.1 side.

Thompson insists they won't take their opponents for granted and hopes adding a dollop of physicality to their free-running style can equip them for glory in both the Championship - and next year's Rugby World Cup.

She added: "We are really focussing on each game - every game presents us with another opportunity, so there's a real focus there.

"Obviously we trust in our coaching and our strength and conditioning team, they're going to really help us be in the best physical, technical and tactical place we can be by the time we get to that World Cup.

"We've got the Six Nations still to go, and that's a hugely competitive competition in itself, so there's lots to take on before we can even think about getting on that plane to New Zealand."

England sent crowds at Sandy Park, Franklin's Gardens and the Stoop into raptures with three thrilling victories as they scored a whopping 150 points in just three games.

Thompson has revelled in fans flocking back to stadiums and hopes putting on a show on home Sixways soil can inspire the next generation of talent.

The Worcester Warriors star said: "We definitely missed fans last season.

"You just can't describe how important they are I think, when you run out there, the atmosphere they create, we just really, really appreciate that.

"We really want to inspire and get as many girls and boys to play rugby or to follow their dreams.

"Worcester always attracts some fantastic crowds - I can't wait, it will be really special and it's a really cool opportunity for us."

