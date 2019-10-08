To'omua starts at flyhalf for Australia against Georgia

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika named his third starting flyhalf of the World Cup on Tuesday, putting Matt To'omua in the number 10 shirt for Australia's final Pool D match against Georgia.

To'omua, who came off the bench to spark Australia's ultimately fruitless comeback in their loss to Wales, replaces Christian Lealiifano for Friday's match in Shizuoka.

Lealiifano, who started in the wins over Fiji and Uruguay, was named as a replacement as he continues to have his game time managed because of the after-effects of his battle with leukemia a couple of years ago.

Skipper Michael Hooper is rested with David Pocock replacing him at openside flanker and as captain.

Winger Reece Hodge is serving the last match of his three-game ban for a high tackle in Australia's opening victory over Fiji.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Jordan Petaia, 13-James O’Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Matt To'omua, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Rory Arnold, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Will Genia, 22-Christian Lealiifano, 23-Dane Haylett-Petty (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)