LIVE

Lyon - Racing 92

Top 14 - 5 September 2020

Top 14 – Follow the Rugby match between Lyon and Racing 92 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Lyon and Racing 92? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lyon vs Racing 92. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

