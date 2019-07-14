Tupou robbed of mobile phone outside Australia hotel

Tupou had minor scratches from the incident, which came after he had been out for a planned dinner with team mates.

"Last night went out for dinner with the front rowers, it was just outside the hotel and I went back, someone came from behind and took my phone," he told the Australian Rugby website on Sunday.

"I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back and he was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone.

"I tried to chase after him, he got in the car and I got a bit of a cut but I'm fine. The only thing is I lost my phone but I can live with that."

Police took statements from Tupou and team mates who witnessed the incident but no arrests have been made.

Australia will open their shortened Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)