Ulster said the players are asymptomatic and self-isolating in line with public health protocols.

"Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures," Ulster's Medical Director, Michael Webb said.

"We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved."

Ulster are scheduled to face Welsh club Ospreys in the PRO14 on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

