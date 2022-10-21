Red Roses rugby pioneer Susie Appleby reckons unity in the camp will make or break England's chances of Women's World Cup glory.

Exeter Chiefs Women's head coach Appleby, 51, earned 65 England caps after only first picking up a rugby ball at the age of 19 while at university.

Ad

And after the Red Roses kicked off their campaign in New Zealand with wins over Fiji and France, the former scrum-half insists it is their tournament to lose - providing they stick together.

Rugby Former All Black Hamilton believes World Cup is England's to lose AN HOUR AGO

Appleby, speaking at Wooden Spoon's Vets Fest 2022 event in Birmingham, said: "I am incredibly proud to have worn the rose on my chest for a number of years, but the game has changed phenomenally.

"I think their chances are very, very high. They have gone in there as firm favourites, but they are in New Zealand and nobody is under any illusions about how the Kiwis can perform.

"They were a bit under par but then came back and beat Australia.

"It's going to be tough; England need to stick together because it is a long tournament, back in our day it was two weeks, now they're there for eight weeks.

"They are a very tight unit, and they need to stay that way and stick together, but we're all behind them.

"Some of the girls are lucky enough to go out there, and nowadays it's on TV and it's streamed which is amazing.

"The frontrunners are probably themselves, New Zealand, France and Canada, who could all cause an upset, so fingers crossed."

Appleby represented her country at two Rugby World Cups in 1998 and 2002 and knows just how special it is to do so.

She is now hoping that the success of the Lionesses last summer can inspire the Red Roses to bring yet more glory to English sport and lay down the foundations perfectly for the 2025 Rugby World Cup - set to be hosted by England.

She added: "It is incredible to play in a World Cup, it was very different back in the day, but the game doesn't change, the team ethos doesn't change, and the camaraderie doesn't change.

"I was lucky enough to become one of the first professionals in inverted commas and to give up my job or put my job on hold.

"Nowadays there are 35 of them that are professionals for England, so it's a different level, it's different, but it's exactly the same and you have a rose on your chest.

"The Lionesses have paved the way this year, it was incredible to see the support they've got, how many people were in those stadiums and how many millions watched it around the world, rugby can be the same.

"These girls are consecutive winners of however many Six Nations, won the World Cup in 2014, sadly were second best in 2017.

"But this is an opportunity, and the World Cup is coming to England in two years' time, so it is going to be immense and no matter what happens, the game is going to get bigger and bigger."

Register for next year's Vets Fest event at: https://woodenspoon.org.uk/wooden-spoon-vets-fest-2023/

Rugby England women will be disappointed unless they bring home World Cup says former Red Rose Whitehead 5 HOURS AGO