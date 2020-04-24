Rugby

Van Rensburg fined, suspended for two weeks after signing with two clubs

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

April 24 (Reuters) - Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been handed a two-week suspension and fined 32,500 pounds ($40,134) after signing playing contracts with two Premiership clubs, Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

The Sharks have also been handed a suspended five-point deduction for illegally approaching the centre and fined 20,000 pounds.

Van Rensburg signed a three-year contract with Sharks before the 2018-19 season after a loan spell with the club. However, he was also contracted to Gloucester at the time, having signed a three-year deal with the club in October 2017.

The 25-year-old South African has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, while Sale were charged with breaches of an RFU rule regarding approaches to players.

"Van Rensburg admitted two breaches of RFU Rule 5.12. The sanction we have imposed is a suspension from playing of two weeks; and a fine of 32,500 pounds," the RFU said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/disciplinary-outcome-rohan-janse-van-rensburg-sale-sharks-and-matthew-ginvert.

"25,000 pounds shall be paid on by the RFU to Gloucester to reflect the advance of monies paid by Gloucester to Van Rensburg which has not been repaid."

Van Rensburg's agent Matthew Ginvert was also fined 3,750 pounds and asked to undertake an "agent's education programme".

($1 = 0.8098 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

