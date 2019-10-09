Wales come through Fiji scare to reach quarter-finals
OITA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Winger Josh Adams scored a hat-trick as Wales prevailed 29-17 in an often chaotic but utterly compelling Pool D clash against Fiji on Wednesday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
In a helter-skelter contest that recalled the famous Fijian
upset in Nantes that bundled the Welsh out of the 2007 World
Cup, the Pacific Islanders led 10-0 after nine minutes and again
after a penalty try in the 54th minute.
Adams's first two scores gave the Six Nations champions a
14-10 lead at halftime and his third, a brilliant flying finish
in the left corner, put them back in front before a 69th minute
Liam Williams try ultimately sealed the bonus point victory.
The Fijians, upset by Uruguay earlier in the tournament but
inspired by standout winger Semi Radrada, kept running the ball
until the final whistle but they now bow out of World Cup in the
pool stage for the third successive edition.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony
